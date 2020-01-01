Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX| Backup Cam| DVD| Bluetooth|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX| Backup Cam| DVD| Bluetooth|

Location

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

  1. 4495728
  2. 4495728
  3. 4495728
  4. 4495728
  5. 4495728
  6. 4495728
  7. 4495728
  8. 4495728
  9. 4495728
  10. 4495728
  11. 4495728
  12. 4495728
  13. 4495728
  14. 4495728
  15. 4495728
  16. 4495728
  17. 4495728
  18. 4495728
  19. 4495728
  20. 4495728
  21. 4495728
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4495728
  • Stock #: U-8651
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H47GB502857
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. Premium Options Include Side Cam, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, USB, Bluetooth, Push-Button Start, DVD and plenty more options to list. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Number 7 Honda

2016 Honda Fit EX| R...
 37,774 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE| ...
 54,882 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX|...
 61,351 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-2258

Alternate Numbers
416-746-4377

Send A Message