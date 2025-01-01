$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED EDITION AWD!!!! loaded with every option you could ask for including Panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats,blind spot assist,radar cruise control, infinity sound system,navigation,Dual Zone Auto climate control,Xenon HID headlamps and so much more!! Sold certified... Sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
