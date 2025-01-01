Menu
<div>LIMITED EDITION AWD!!!! loaded with every option you could ask for including Panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats,blind spot assist,radar cruise control, infinity sound system,navigation,Dual Zone Auto climate control,Xenon HID headlamps and so much more!! Sold certified... Sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </div>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

159,000 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

13339796

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED EDITION AWD!!!! loaded with every option you could ask for including Panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats,blind spot assist,radar cruise control, infinity sound system,navigation,Dual Zone Auto climate control,Xenon HID headlamps and so much more!! Sold certified... Sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport