Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD White On Black Interior </strong></p><p> 2.0L   I4   All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Front Seats   Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  AUX input  USB input   Bluetooth    Keyless Entry   Alloy Wheels  </p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** </strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** ONLY 175,665<span> </span>KM ***</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT:  <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dxuSqOzAzoiFOFODuGsIqNFsAHIM7UiH&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dxuSqOzAzoiFOFODuGsIqNFsAHIM7UiH&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722098225955_33717865800424707 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

175,665 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 11524239
  2. 11524239
  3. 11524239
  4. 11524239
  5. 11524239
  6. 11524239
  7. 11524239
  8. 11524239
  9. 11524239
  10. 11524239
  11. 11524239
  12. 11524239
  13. 11524239
  14. 11524239
  15. 11524239
  16. 11524239
  17. 11524239
  18. 11524239
  19. 11524239
  20. 11524239
  21. 11524239
  22. 11524239
  23. 11524239
  24. 11524239
  25. 11524239
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,665KM
VIN KM8J3CA45GU050356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,665 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD White On Black Interior 

2.0L   I4   All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Front Seats   Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  AUX input  USB input   Bluetooth    Keyless Entry   Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 175,665 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dxuSqOzAzoiFOFODuGsIqNFsAHIM7UiH&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5 touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2009 Subaru Forester (Natl) 4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Subaru Forester (Natl) 4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg 203,953 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn R/T for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn R/T 194,401 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr w/Skyactiv Tech for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr w/Skyactiv Tech 164,622 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson