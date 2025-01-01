Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016<span> </span>Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD Gray On Black Interior </strong></p><p> 2.0L All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C   Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input  Backup Camera  Blind Spot Monitor  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels </p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** ONLY 141,471<span> </span>KM ***</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT:  <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tt5j%2FhMsWJ0O3c%2FWgTKYLkAboBy8DH2E>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tt5j%2FhMsWJ0O3c%2FWgTKYLkAboBy8DH2E</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762378205617_5779080179821775 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

141,471 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13162969

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 13162969
  2. 13162969
  3. 13162969
  4. 13162969
  5. 13162969
  6. 13162969
  7. 13162969
  8. 13162969
  9. 13162969
  10. 13162969
  11. 13162969
  12. 13162969
  13. 13162969
  14. 13162969
  15. 13162969
  16. 13162969
  17. 13162969
  18. 13162969
  19. 13162969
  20. 13162969
  21. 13162969
  22. 13162969
  23. 13162969
  24. 13162969
  25. 13162969
  26. 13162969
  27. 13162969
  28. 13162969
  29. 13162969
  30. 13162969
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,471KM
VIN KM8J3CA48GU163864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD Gray On Black Interior 

2.0L All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C   Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input  Backup Camera  Blind Spot Monitor  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 141,471 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tt5j%2FhMsWJ0O3c%2FWgTKYLkAboBy8DH2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
150 KGS (4
740 LBS)
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5 touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2016 Scion FR S 2dr Cpe for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Scion FR S 2dr Cpe 109,436 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works Package for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works Package 156,558 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 218,087 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Hyundai Tucson