$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,471 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD Gray On Black Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input Backup Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 141,471 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tt5j%2FhMsWJ0O3c%2FWgTKYLkAboBy8DH2E
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-265-9997