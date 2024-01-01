Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><strong>2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span></span><span> </span>7 Passenger </span><span></span> <span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats </span><span> </span><span>Heated Front Seats</span><span> <span></span></span><span> Heated Steering Wheel <span><span></span></span> Heated Rear Seats <span><span></span></span> </span><span>Memory Seats </span><span></span> DVD Entertainment System <span></span> <span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera</span><span> <span></span></span><span> 360 Camera <span></span> </span><span>Parking Sensors <span></span> </span><span>Bluetooth </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Push Start Button</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels</span><span> <span></span></span></p><p><span><span><br></span></span></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** FULLY LOADED ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 196,466<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727798961566_2696495945267581 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SaD9fCwk6III/FpJ+VsrTT9FP/YGxEas&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SaD9fCwk6III/FpJ+VsrTT9FP/YGxEas&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Infiniti QX60

196,466 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,466KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM8GC508925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,466 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior

 3.5L  V6  7 Passenger  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Heated Rear Seats  Memory Seats  DVD Entertainment System  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  360 Camera  Parking Sensors  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Push Start Button  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** FULLY LOADED ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 196,466 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SaD9fCwk6III/FpJ+VsrTT9FP/YGxEas&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve
5.250 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
715 kgs
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 196,466 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR FWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR FWD 104,305 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB MAN 1.6 SV for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB MAN 1.6 SV 156,569 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX60