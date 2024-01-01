$10,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,466 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 7 Passenger All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Memory Seats DVD Entertainment System Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera 360 Camera Parking Sensors Bluetooth Keyless Entry Push Start Button Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** FULLY LOADED ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 196,466 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SaD9fCwk6III/FpJ+VsrTT9FP/YGxEas&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
