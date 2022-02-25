Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Compass

49,229 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD Accident Free, Low KM!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD Accident Free, Low KM!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8291778
  2. 8291778
  3. 8291778
  4. 8291778
  5. 8291778
  6. 8291778
  7. 8291778
  8. 8291778
  9. 8291778
  10. 8291778
  11. 8291778
  12. 8291778
  13. 8291778
  14. 8291778
  15. 8291778
  16. 8291778
  17. 8291778
  18. 8291778
  19. 8291778
  20. 8291778
  21. 8291778
  22. 8291778
  23. 8291778
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,229KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291778
  • Stock #: 110-2887
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB3GD632942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2887
  • Mileage 49,229 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Jeep Compass Sport North Edition 4WD White On Black Interior 

2.4L  Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Power Options AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 49,229 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Oe6knFX7Mln9GW0vRNiVLFqmXiPna7XX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 166,396 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan SV...
 174,758 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT...
 93,609 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory