Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

134,666 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9468027
  2. 9468027
  3. 9468027
  4. 9468027
  5. 9468027
  6. 9468027
  7. 9468027
  8. 9468027
  9. 9468027
  10. 9468027
  11. 9468027
  12. 9468027
  13. 9468027
  14. 9468027
  15. 9468027
  16. 9468027
  17. 9468027
  18. 9468027
  19. 9468027
  20. 9468027
  21. 9468027
  22. 9468027
  23. 9468027
  24. 9468027
  25. 9468027
  26. 9468027
  27. 9468027
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,666KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9468027
  • Stock #: 110-3138
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7GC345651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3138
  • Mileage 134,666 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD White On Black Leather Interior 

3.6L V6 Four Wheel Drive  5 Passenger Auto A/C  Power Options  Paddle Shifters  Power Seat  Memory Driver Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Navigation  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Sunroof  Bluetooth  Push Start Engine  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 134,666 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7v9t3dkACeZac4XakWsKPI4cG8Ow/mus


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 166,443 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 128,229 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,163 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory