$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
EX
2016 Kia Rio
EX
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner since new!!!! EX trim loaded with options,drives like new,Carfax history report shows quite a bit of maintenance of the years so previous owner definitely took good care of it,Carfax also shows no accidents!!! We just put this vehicle through our certification inspection where it received complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads and four brand new tires.. Sold certified... sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-994-8267