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<html> <p>1 owner since new!!!! EX trim loaded with options,drives like new,Carfax history report shows quite a bit of maintenance of the years so previous owner definitely took good care of it,Carfax also shows no accidents!!! We just put this vehicle through our certification inspection where it received complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads and four brand new tires.. Sold certified... sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!</p> </html>

2016 Kia Rio

168,000 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14451544

2016 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description


1 owner since new!!!! EX trim loaded with options,drives like new,Carfax history report shows quite a bit of maintenance of the years so previous owner definitely took good care of it,Carfax also shows no accidents!!! We just put this vehicle through our certification inspection where it received complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads and four brand new tires.. Sold certified... sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
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416-994-8267

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2016 Kia Rio