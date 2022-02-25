Menu
2016 Kia Soul

154,896 KM

EX Auto Accident Free!!

2016 Kia Soul

EX Auto Accident Free!!

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Logo_AccidentFree

154,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8291775
  • Stock #: 110-2882
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53G7405525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2882
  • Mileage 154,896 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Kia Soul EX Gray On Black Interior 

2.0L  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 154,896 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VXu3mR9hPDbh0lQaHSxug97de/MknQ/4


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

