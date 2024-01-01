$16,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport 4WD 4dr SE
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport 4WD 4dr SE
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,543 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo 7 Passenger Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 107,543 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dD7P7iSCBJh0RGbQkck06hW0SgXZMRw2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997