<p><strong>2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span> 2.0L <span></span><span> Turbo </span><span><span></span><span> 7 Passenger <span></span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats </span><span><span> Heated Steering Wheel  </span>Power Front Seats </span><span></span><span> Memory Driver Seat </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span> </span>Panoramic Sunroof </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> <span></span></span><span> Bluetooth</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 107,543 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dD7P7iSCBJh0RGbQkck06hW0SgXZMRw2>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dD7P7iSCBJh0RGbQkck06hW0SgXZMRw2</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727970659184_9138631700650277 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Land Rover Discovery

107,543 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 4WD 4dr SE

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 4WD 4dr SE

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,543KM
VIN SALCP2BG4GH606274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,543 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  Turbo  7 Passenger  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Options  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 107,543 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dD7P7iSCBJh0RGbQkck06hW0SgXZMRw2

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
8-Way Power Front Seats -inc: centre console w/sliding armrest
505 kgs (5
523 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
