2016 Land Rover Discovery

160,505 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 4WD 4dr HSE

12287871

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 4WD 4dr HSE

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4

905-796-9830

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,505KM
VIN SALCR2BG9GH582001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
505 kgs (5
523 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Land Rover Discovery