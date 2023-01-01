Menu
2016 Land Rover Evoque

112,851 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Land Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB HSE Dynamic

2016 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB HSE Dynamic

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,851KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10520808
  Stock #: 110-3312
  VIN: SALVD2BG5GH148925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic White On Red Leather Interior 

 2.0L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Options  Fixed Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Heated Steering Wheel Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Meridian Sound  Blind Spot Warning  Power Folding Mirrors  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 112,851 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XqMtC5HwaIWiY9cKSVBkal0im6wHK8Fs


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/45R20
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
380w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
350 kgs (5
180 lbs)
Leather/Aluminum Console Insert
Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

