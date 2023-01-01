$28,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque
5dr HB HSE Dynamic
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$28,888
- Listing ID: 10520808
- Stock #: 110-3312
- VIN: SALVD2BG5GH148925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,851 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic White On Red Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Fixed Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Bluetooth Ready Meridian Sound Blind Spot Warning Power Folding Mirrors Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 112,851 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XqMtC5HwaIWiY9cKSVBkal0im6wHK8Fs
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
