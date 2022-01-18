Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

94,564 KM

Details Description Features

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8148346
  2. 8148346
  3. 8148346
  4. 8148346
  5. 8148346
  6. 8148346
  7. 8148346
  8. 8148346
  9. 8148346
  10. 8148346
  11. 8148346
  12. 8148346
  13. 8148346
  14. 8148346
  15. 8148346
  16. 8148346
  17. 8148346
  18. 8148346
  19. 8148346
  20. 8148346
  21. 8148346
  22. 8148346
  23. 8148346
  24. 8148346
  25. 8148346
  26. 8148346
  27. 8148346
  28. 8148346
  29. 8148346
  30. 8148346
  31. 8148346
  32. 8148346
  33. 8148346
  34. 8148346
  35. 8148346
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,564KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148346
  • Stock #: 110-2871
  • VIN: SALWS2VF0GA555511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2871
  • Mileage 94,564 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Supercharged 4WD Gray On White/Black Leather Interior 

3.0L V6  Supercharged  Four-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Cooled Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Multi-View Point Camera  Heads Up Display  Lane Keep Assist  Power Folding Mirrors  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input  Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels  Bi-Xenon Headlight  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate  Brembo Brakes


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 94,564 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kq2%2bvlDS6vu9r5xTMFffb6B%2bA0n0lSTn


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 54,840 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen GTI ...
 194,906 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,855 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory