2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE TD6
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$53,888
- Listing ID: 8148346
- Stock #: 110-2871
- VIN: SALWS2VF0GA555511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,564 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Supercharged 4WD Gray On White/Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 Supercharged Four-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Navigation Backup Camera Multi-View Point Camera Heads Up Display Lane Keep Assist Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Bi-Xenon Headlight Fog Lights Power Tailgate Brembo Brakes
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 94,564 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kq2%2bvlDS6vu9r5xTMFffb6B%2bA0n0lSTn
Vehicle Features
