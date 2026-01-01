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<html> <p>Wow!!!! 3.7L V6!!!! Black on black leather,Reserve trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, HID Xenon directional headlamps,cooled seats,dual zone auto climate control, 20 alloy wheels with like new tires,Carfax report shows that it has been religiously maintained at Airport Ford since new!!!! We just put this Lincoln MKX through the certification inspection where it received a complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p> </html>

2016 Lincoln MKX

165,000 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14432863

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Wow!!!! 3.7L V6!!!! Black on black leather,Reserve trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, HID Xenon directional headlamps,cooled seats,dual zone auto climate control, 20" alloy wheels with like new tires,Carfax report shows that it has been religiously maintained at Airport Ford since new!!!! We just put this Lincoln MKX through the certification inspection where it received a complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
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416-994-8267

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2016 Lincoln MKX