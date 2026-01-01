$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! 3.7L V6!!!! Black on black leather,Reserve trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, HID Xenon directional headlamps,cooled seats,dual zone auto climate control, 20" alloy wheels with like new tires,Carfax report shows that it has been religiously maintained at Airport Ford since new!!!! We just put this Lincoln MKX through the certification inspection where it received a complete front and rear brake service which included all new brake rotors and brake pads,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-994-8267