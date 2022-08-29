Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

93,788 KM

$25,888

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

93,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293917
  • Stock #: 110-3107
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU099849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,788 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD Silver on Black Leather Interior 

2.0L V4 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Push Start Button  Power Folding Mirrors  Graphic Assist  Attention Assist  Blind Spot Assist  Collision Prevention  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 93,788 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7dFuLUYXpJCSDsnWVFLaD709aLfXgJGQ


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

