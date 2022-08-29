Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

179,370 KM

Details Description Features

$24,580

+ tax & licensing
$24,580

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

RWD 126"

RWD 126"

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,580

+ taxes & licensing

179,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9315877
  • Stock #: 1550
  • VIN: wd3bg2eaxg3189664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1550
  • Mileage 179,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ METRIS VAN!!


*RARE* 


LOW KMS


CLEAN CARAFAX 


AMAZING CONDITION 


SIDE DOOR 


TWO BACK DOORS


BUILT IN SHELVES 


COMES WITH ERGO RACK PRIME DESIGN


BLUETOOTH


BACKUP CAMERA 


AC


AND MORE!!


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.    We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!   We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.    Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 


All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $499, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags

