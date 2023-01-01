Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper

50,521 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10084242
  2. 10084242
  3. 10084242
  4. 10084242
  5. 10084242
  6. 10084242
  7. 10084242
  8. 10084242
  9. 10084242
  10. 10084242
  11. 10084242
  12. 10084242
  13. 10084242
  14. 10084242
  15. 10084242
  16. 10084242
  17. 10084242
  18. 10084242
  19. 10084242
  20. 10084242
  21. 10084242
  22. 10084242
  23. 10084242
  24. 10084242
  25. 10084242
  26. 10084242
  27. 10084242
  28. 10084242
  29. 10084242
  30. 10084242
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10084242
  • Stock #: 110-3226
  • VIN: WMWXU1C56G2D57505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3226
  • Mileage 50,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 142,600 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,046 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Base
 188,187 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory