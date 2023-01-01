2016 MINI Cooper

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 5 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10084242

10084242 Stock #: 110-3226

110-3226 VIN: WMWXU1C56G2D57505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110-3226

Mileage 50,521 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.