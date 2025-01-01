Menu
<p><span><span><strong>2016 Mini Cooper Blue On Black Leather Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>1.5L </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span> Automatic </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span> </span><span><span> </span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span> Alloy Wheels </span><span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 173,511<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1740247516229_37231281963509755 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT:<span> <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=F18WfWZYpFjoVfxP2Jbh3vc4rTXu03wJ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=F18WfWZYpFjoVfxP2Jbh3vc4rTXu03wJ</a></span></strong></span></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 MINI Cooper

173,511 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

12213510

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,511KM
VIN WMWXP5C53G3B14310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3726
  • Mileage 173,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper Blue On Black Leather Interior

 1.5L  Front Wheel Drive  Automatic  Push Start Engine  A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,511 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=F18WfWZYpFjoVfxP2Jbh3vc4rTXu03wJ

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Satellite radio pre-wire
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Compatible Remote CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 MINI Cooper