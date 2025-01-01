$9,888+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 3dr HB
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3726
- Mileage 173,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mini Cooper Blue On Black Leather Interior
1.5L Front Wheel Drive Automatic Push Start Engine A/C Leather Interior Heated Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB Input AUX Input Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 173,511 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=F18WfWZYpFjoVfxP2Jbh3vc4rTXu03wJ
Vehicle Features
