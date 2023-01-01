2016 MINI Cooper

$15,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 0 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9773428

9773428 Stock #: 110-3033

110-3033 VIN: WMWXP5C52G3B14668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110-3033

Mileage 138,074 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior 4 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.