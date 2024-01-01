Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><span><strong>2016 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>1.6L <span></span><span> Turbo </span><span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span></span><span> 5 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats<span><span> <span></span></span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth </span><span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span></span><span> Push Start </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></span></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 101,624<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722704105480_31453409778924524 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span> </span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MtSvHtZXIADVKJonKSCZn74Segg13X/d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MtSvHtZXIADVKJonKSCZn74Segg13X/d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</a></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

101,624 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4DR S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4DR S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 11551884
  2. 11551884
  3. 11551884
  4. 11551884
  5. 11551884
  6. 11551884
  7. 11551884
  8. 11551884
  9. 11551884
  10. 11551884
  11. 11551884
  12. 11551884
  13. 11551884
  14. 11551884
  15. 11551884
  16. 11551884
  17. 11551884
  18. 11551884
  19. 11551884
  20. 11551884
  21. 11551884
  22. 11551884
  23. 11551884
  24. 11551884
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,624KM
VIN WMWZC5C50GWU00762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,624 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Black On Black Leather Interior 

 1.6L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive  Auto  5 Passenger  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 101,624 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MtSvHtZXIADVKJonKSCZn74Segg13X/d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Carbon black interior colour
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Security System Pre-Wiring
3.71 Axle Ratio
47 L Fuel Tank
55-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L I-4 16V DOHC Twin Scroll Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
390.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
860 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 135,908 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 65,674 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works 183,188 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman