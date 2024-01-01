$11,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr S
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,190 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Leather Interior Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Rears Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 177,190 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/8NukYqahqFMW4bnmnk+CxlzowRQ0GHk
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997