<p><strong>2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> Leather Interior <span></span> Tri</span>-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span> Heated Front Seat<span> <span><span></span></span> Heated Rear Seats <span><span></span></span> Heated Steering Wheel <span><span> </span></span></span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Front Seat<span> <span></span> Backup Camera <span><span></span></span> Parking Sensors </span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span><span> <span><span></span></span> </span>Bluetooth</span><span> <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights</span><span><span> </span> Keyless Entry </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 125,306<span> </span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w4ggRGYwiBGdiHchctknlmjqeOtV8tJ3>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w4ggRGYwiBGdiHchctknlmjqeOtV8tJ3</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749740541240_8460511860959226 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

125,306 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,306KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM0GC647053

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,306 KM

2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  7 Passenger  Leather Interior  Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Heated Front Seat  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 125,306 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w4ggRGYwiBGdiHchctknlmjqeOtV8tJ3

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.58 Axle Ratio
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Diversity antenna

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
682 kgs (5
913 lbs)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$14,999

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Nissan Pathfinder