2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,306 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Leather Interior Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seat Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Backup Camera Parking Sensors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 125,306 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w4ggRGYwiBGdiHchctknlmjqeOtV8tJ3
Vehicle Features
905-265-9997