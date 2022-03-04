Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

121,675 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

SL AWD Accident Free, Loaded !!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

121,675KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552369
  • Stock #: 110-2960
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC817417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2960
  • Mileage 121,675 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD White On Beige Leather Interior 

2.5L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Front View Camera  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Forward Collision Warning  Blind Spot Warning  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 121,675 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=S4blNBlCEMWEYaYyrQ2kpq2czzmU1q63


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

