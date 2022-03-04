$21,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD Accident Free, Loaded !!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$21,888
- Listing ID: 8552369
- Stock #: 110-2960
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC817417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,675 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD White On Beige Leather Interior
2.5L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Front View Camera Backup Camera Top View Camera Bluetooth Ready Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Warning Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 121,675 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=S4blNBlCEMWEYaYyrQ2kpq2czzmU1q63
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.