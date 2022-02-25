$25,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2016 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD Accident Free, EcoDiesel!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8348667
- Stock #: 110-2917
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS321038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-2917
- Mileage 196,207 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2016 Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD Outdoorsman Black On Gray Interior
3.0L V6 EcoDiesel Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Options Navigation Bluetooth Ready Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry Bed Liner
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 196,207 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=upfyk+7ELwB57ohUWWwNn1DSN9jqgOjW
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.