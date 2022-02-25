Menu
2016 RAM 1500

196,207 KM

Details

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD Accident Free, EcoDiesel!!!

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD Accident Free, EcoDiesel!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

196,207KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8348667
  Stock #: 110-2917
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS321038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2917
  • Mileage 196,207 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Ram 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD Outdoorsman Black On Gray Interior 

3.0L V6  EcoDiesel  Four Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Power Options  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry  Bed Liner 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 196,207 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=upfyk+7ELwB57ohUWWwNn1DSN9jqgOjW

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

