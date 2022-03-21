Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM ProMaster

101,921 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster

2016 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8930524
  2. 8930524
  3. 8930524
  4. 8930524
  5. 8930524
  6. 8930524
  7. 8930524
  8. 8930524
  9. 8930524
  10. 8930524
  11. 8930524
  12. 8930524
  13. 8930524
  14. 8930524
  15. 8930524
  16. 8930524
  17. 8930524
  18. 8930524
  19. 8930524
  20. 8930524
  21. 8930524
  22. 8930524
  23. 8930524
  24. 8930524
  25. 8930524
  26. 8930524
  27. 8930524
  28. 8930524
  29. 8930524
  30. 8930524
  31. 8930524
  32. 8930524
  33. 8930524
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,921KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8930524
  • Stock #: 110-3036
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT0G6C97321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,921 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo White on Grey Interior

2.4L V4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Keyless Entry 

*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 101,921 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0H2eEO2AYVDQfD6UMMalm92H/GRb4VG5

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Bluetooth
2 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 173,699 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,185 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 74,311 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory