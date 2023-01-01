Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM ProMaster

148,011 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster

2016 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Tradesman 118-in. WB

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster

1500 Low Roof Tradesman 118-in. WB

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9723214
  2. 9723214
  3. 9723214
  4. 9723214
  5. 9723214
  6. 9723214
  7. 9723214
  8. 9723214
  9. 9723214
  10. 9723214
  11. 9723214
  12. 9723214
  13. 9723214
  14. 9723214
  15. 9723214
  16. 9723214
  17. 9723214
  18. 9723214
  19. 9723214
  20. 9723214
  21. 9723214
  22. 9723214
  23. 9723214
  24. 9723214
  25. 9723214
  26. 9723214
  27. 9723214
  28. 9723214
  29. 9723214
  30. 9723214
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9723214
  • Stock #: 110-3169
  • VIN: 3C6TRVNG7GE128654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

2 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2016 RAM ProMaster 1...
 148,011 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 168,516 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 173,509 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory