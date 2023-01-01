2016 RAM ProMaster

$28,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9723214

9723214 Stock #: 110-3169

110-3169 VIN: 3C6TRVNG7GE128654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 148,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 2 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.