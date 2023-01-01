$28,888+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM ProMaster
1500 Low Roof Tradesman 118-in. WB
148,011KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9723214
- Stock #: 110-3169
- VIN: 3C6TRVNG7GE128654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 148,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
2 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
