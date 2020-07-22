Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Smart fortwo

36,196 KM

Details Description Features

$9,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Contact Seller
2016 Smart fortwo

2016 Smart fortwo

25 TO CHOOSE FROM! NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Smart fortwo

25 TO CHOOSE FROM! NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

  1. 5485353
  2. 5485353
  3. 5485353
  4. 5485353
  5. 5485353
  6. 5485353
  7. 5485353
  8. 5485353
  9. 5485353
  10. 5485353
  11. 5485353
  12. 5485353
  13. 5485353
Contact Seller

$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

36,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5485353
  • VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK154801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 36,196 KM

Vehicle Description

1.0L Smart Fortwo! 25 to choose from! Navigation, leather, heated seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Sp...
 101,177 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RC F Perf...
 20,464 KM
$64,977 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 141,529 KM
$8,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

Call Dealer

647-496-XXXX

(click to show)

647-496-4221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory