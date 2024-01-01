Menu
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Blue On Gray Interior 

 2.5L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth  USB  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 192,311 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9GrndGGSqslAicFFOoFy7wi9nPXrSFct

2016 Subaru Forester

192,311 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

2016 Subaru Forester

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,311KM
VIN JF2SJCBC8GH406071

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,311 KM

2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Blue On Gray Interior 

2.5L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth  USB  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 192,311 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9GrndGGSqslAicFFOoFy7wi9nPXrSFct



Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Aha Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

GVWR: 2
Radio data system
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: horizontally-opposed
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
roof mounted shark fin antenna
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
032 kgs (4
479 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2 Display -inc: 6.2 high-resolution touch-screen display
SiriusXM satellite radio (free 3-month subscription included) and 4-speaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
