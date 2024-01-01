Menu
<p><br><span><strong>2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring AWD White On Black Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span> 2.0L <span><span></span> All Wheel Drive <span></span> 5-Speed Manual <span></span> A/C <span></span> Cloth Interior </span><span><span></span> Power Options </span><span></span><span> Bluetooth</span><span> </span><span><span></span> Backup Camera </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights <span></span></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1704569396996_09830392678103461 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: </strong><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G4B9W8zy8uNdSBoB3xtf31OQMg3lVAIm&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU><strong>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G4B9W8zy8uNdSBoB3xtf31OQMg3lVAIm&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU</strong></a></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

179,896KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAB64GG271569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3393
  • Mileage 179,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55 R16 89V AS Yokohama -inc: Avid S30
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 16 x 6.5 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
MediaHub for iPod/USB audio integration
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
including reverse
dry single-plate disc clutch
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/Electronic Throttle Control
Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
flexible flywheel
fully synchronized
hydraulically operated
starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled) and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential
6.2 high-resolution touch-screen display
steering wheel-integration controls
6 speaker system and radio data system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Subaru Impreza