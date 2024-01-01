$12,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
5DR HB MAN 2.0I W/TOURING PKG
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3393
- Mileage 179,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring AWD White On Black Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive 5-Speed Manual A/C Cloth Interior Power Options Bluetooth Backup Camera Keyless Entry Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G4B9W8zy8uNdSBoB3xtf31OQMg3lVAIm&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU
Vehicle Features
