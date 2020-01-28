Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

STI

2016 Subaru WRX

STI

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Sale Price

$29,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615941
  • Stock #: SF155
  • VIN: JF1VA2P62G9814784
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Like new with only 65,500 km in amazing condition. Comes loaded with Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Sport Seats, Heads up digital gauges, automatically regulated temperature control features, SI Drive Select. Power mirrors, Power locks, Power windows. Side mirror turn signals, Keyless entry and Much more!


No accidents Comes Fully Certified and Safetied at no additional cost.


BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience

All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime

Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote

FINANCING available for most vehicles

Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.


SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.


SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.

All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).


http://www.sfautoinc.ca


Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SF Auto

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

