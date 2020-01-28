2016 Subaru WRX

Like new with only 65,500 km in amazing condition. Comes loaded with Back up camera, Bluetooth, Heated Sport Seats, Heads up digital gauges, automatically regulated temperature control features, SI Drive Select. Power mirrors, Power locks, Power windows. Side mirror turn signals, Keyless entry and Much more!





No accidents Comes Fully Certified and Safetied at no additional cost.





BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience

All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime

Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote

FINANCING available for most vehicles

Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.





SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.





SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.

All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).





http://www.sfautoinc.ca





Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc