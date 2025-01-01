$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,264 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD White On Black Leather Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Power Driver Seat Backup Camera Navigation System Bluetooth Panoramic Sunroof Fender Premium Sound System Keyless Entry Fog Lights Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 125,264 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P+x7de0iirsjHw+IlzXcfBGJItFyCX8Q
