$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,043 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD White On Black Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Navigation System Bluetooth Keyless Entry Fog Lights Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 206,043 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=j0h5kNOP3v3CWCeCm3uz4Dl1T%2FfQr8YB
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-265-9997