Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC90

148,976 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 Inscription

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 Inscription

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10404096
  2. 10404096
  3. 10404096
  4. 10404096
  5. 10404096
  6. 10404096
  7. 10404096
  8. 10404096
  9. 10404096
  10. 10404096
  11. 10404096
  12. 10404096
  13. 10404096
  14. 10404096
  15. 10404096
  16. 10404096
  17. 10404096
  18. 10404096
  19. 10404096
  20. 10404096
  21. 10404096
  22. 10404096
  23. 10404096
  24. 10404096
  25. 10404096
  26. 10404096
  27. 10404096
  28. 10404096
  29. 10404096
  30. 10404096
  31. 10404096
  32. 10404096
  33. 10404096
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404096
  • Stock #: 110-3302
  • VIN: YV4A22PL6G1029840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD White on Brown Leather Interior 

2.0L  4 Cylinder  All Wheel Drive  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats Three-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Lane Departure Warning  Blind Spot Monitor  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Parking Distance Sensor  Power Folding Mirrors  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 148,976 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U8wTkWt+n7bs3oq+cf3Lpmx20+DenkaS


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo Drive-E
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Genuine wood door panel insert
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
630 KGS (5
798 lbs)
Fixed Bucket Bucket Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD ...
 86,233 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 143,550 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Har...
 144,244 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory