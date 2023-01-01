$29,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90
AWD 5dr T6 Inscription
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10404096
- Stock #: 110-3302
- VIN: YV4A22PL6G1029840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,976 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD White on Brown Leather Interior
2.0L 4 Cylinder All Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Three-Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor Navigation Bluetooth Ready Parking Distance Sensor Power Folding Mirrors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 148,976 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U8wTkWt+n7bs3oq+cf3Lpmx20+DenkaS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
