Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A3

75,624 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Premium Cabriolet quattro S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Premium Cabriolet quattro S tronic

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8914690
  2. 8914690
  3. 8914690
  4. 8914690
  5. 8914690
  6. 8914690
  7. 8914690
  8. 8914690
  9. 8914690
  10. 8914690
  11. 8914690
  12. 8914690
  13. 8914690
  14. 8914690
  15. 8914690
  16. 8914690
  17. 8914690
  18. 8914690
  19. 8914690
  20. 8914690
  21. 8914690
  22. 8914690
  23. 8914690
  24. 8914690
  25. 8914690
  26. 8914690
  27. 8914690
  28. 8914690
  29. 8914690
  30. 8914690
  31. 8914690
  32. 8914690
  33. 8914690
  34. 8914690
  35. 8914690
  36. 8914690
  37. 8914690
  38. 8914690
  39. 8914690
  40. 8914690
  41. 8914690
  42. 8914690
  43. 8914690
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,624KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914690
  • Stock #: 110-3016
  • VIN: WAU78LFF6H1074014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3016
  • Mileage 75,624 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Cabriolet quattro S tronic Black On Black Leather Interior

2.0L Turbo  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Soft Top Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Bluetooth Ready  Xenon Headlights  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 75,624 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JqAc31iR+FtLmm5/tJaGKDOvmJbvFkDr


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 135,201 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 75,624 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 152,717 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory