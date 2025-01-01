Menu
<p><strong>2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Blue on Brown Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> </span>xDrive All-Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine <span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> Power Seats <span></span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> Navigation <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> Parking Sensors <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> Head-Up Display <span></span> </span>Bluetooth <span></span><span> </span></span><span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights <span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 171,074 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jT+VRh8tKmsX6b8j95F7PiZnFMq+cijI>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jT+VRh8tKmsX6b8j95F7PiZnFMq+cijI</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737838860676_061715601734099845 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 BMW X1

171,074 KM

2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

12130887

2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,074KM
VIN WBXHT3C30H5F79061

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,074 KM

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Blue on Brown Leather Interior 

 2.0L  xDrive All-Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Power Seats  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Navigation  Backup Camera Parking Sensors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Head-Up Display  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 171,074 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jT+VRh8tKmsX6b8j95F7PiZnFMq+cijI

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
141 kgs (4
720 lbs)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
