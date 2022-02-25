Menu
2017 BMW X1

100,733 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,733KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8329710
  Stock #: 110-2907
  VIN: WBXHT3C35H5F86748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2907
  • Mileage 100,733 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i Gray On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L Turbo  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Engine Auto Stop  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation Backup Camera  Heads Up Display  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 100,733 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NP4DW71aGLjMFFO6f912vjLBnKkXIDj1


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

