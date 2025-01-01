Menu
<p><span><span><strong>2017 Buick Encore Preffered II FWD Gray on Black Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span><span> 1</span>.4</span>L </span><span></span><span> Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C</span><span><span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth</span> <span></span> <span>Power Driver Seat<span> <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> Navigation System <span></span> Sunroof <span></span> Blind Spot Monitor <span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span> Keyless Entry <span> Remote Starter <span></span> Proximity K<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1765913410922_5140489473032407 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>eys <span> </span> </span>  </span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 126,751 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TsVkMRBoCxBOUj0NgavndNZDxb7qabkL>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TsVkMRBoCxBOUj0NgavndNZDxb7qabkL</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Encore Preffered II FWD Gray on Black Interior

 1.4L  Auto  A/C  Bluetooth  Power Driver Seat  Backup Camera  Navigation System Sunroof  Blind Spot Monitor  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry  Remote Starter  Proximity Keys     


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 126,751 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TsVkMRBoCxBOUj0NgavndNZDxb7qabkL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Outside Temperature Display
oil life monitor
Air filter
glovebox
Oil life monitoring system
SHIFT KNOB

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation

Safety

Child
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Stability control system
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
safety belts
Passenger sensing system
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet
coolant temperature

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Mechanical jack

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Manual
Dual
speedometer
door handles
storage
fuel level
WINDSHIELD
alternator
Visors
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
Side Rails
headrests
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
steering column
horn
Exhaust Tip
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
Lighting
Instrumentation
EXHAUST SYSTEM
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo storage
Audio system feature
Wiper
Wipers
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
halogen
roof-mounted
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear 60/40 split-bench
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
up/down
solar absorbing
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Noise control system
acoustic
front passenger presence detector
covered
dual-note
Ride and Handling
laminated windshield
rear intermittent
Drivetrain
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
particle
stowable and removable
tray under rear floor
includes tachometer
battery and compass
child security rear
Door sill plate cover
2-way adjustable
dimming instrument panel cluster
overhead courtesy lamp
rear cargo compartment lamp
along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce
block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
3-point rear
Restraint provisions
Isofix 2 point only
folding
Seatback
passenger flat-folding
driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
satin silver and chrome
manual learn
body-colour with chrome strips
styled stainless-steel
Fascias
manual-folding with turn signal indicators
P215/55R18 all-season
located under cargo floor
front intermittent with pulse washers
rear exit
variable effort
located on audio system
centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Vehicle protection
corrosion preventative
front passenger 2-way manual
front passenger underseat
front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)
point/latch includes 3 top tether points
front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass
120-volt located on the rear of centre console
compact spare 16 (40.6 cm)
Driver Information Centre enhanced
4.2 multi-colour display
driver and front passenger height-adjustable with load limiters

