$11,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
FWD 4dr Preferred II
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,751 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Buick Encore Preffered II FWD Gray on Black Interior
1.4L Auto A/C Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Backup Camera Navigation System Sunroof Blind Spot Monitor Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry Remote Starter Proximity Keys
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 126,751 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TsVkMRBoCxBOUj0NgavndNZDxb7qabkL
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Power Options
Seating
Convenience
Suspension
Mechanical
Additional Features
905-265-9997