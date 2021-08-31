Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

107,586 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Premium Luxury AWD B/Up Camera, Accident Free

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

107,586KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8023948
  Stock #: 110-2853
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS3HZ113464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,586 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD Brown On Black Leather Interior 

3.6L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Daul-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bose Sound System  Bluetooth Ready  Navigation Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Blind Spot Zone Alert  Rear Cross Traffic Alert  Forward Collision Alert  Proximity Keys  Power Tailgate  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Folding Mirrors  Push Start 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 107,586 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=50j4XQhEsLeXgN2grpVC4lZ0F71AuM+U


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory