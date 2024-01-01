$10,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
5DR HB AUTO LT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3612
- Mileage 137,075 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Turbo Red on Black Interior
1.4L I4 Turbo RS Package Auto A/C Power Driver Seat Bluetooth Heated Front Seats Sunroof Backup Camera Power Options Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 137,075 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ssh5dCbV28Z9rTRijpOABwEOoXoDSQuR
Vehicle Features
905-265-9997