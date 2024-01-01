Menu
<p><span><span><strong>2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Turbo Red on Black Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>1.4L </span><span></span><span> I4 </span><span></span><span> Turbo <span></span><span> RS Package <span></span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span> Power Driver Seat<span> <span></span></span> Bluetooth </span><span></span><span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats</span> <span></span> Sunroof <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> <span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724168657370_44351064073836155 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 137,075 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ssh5dCbV28Z9rTRijpOABwEOoXoDSQuR>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ssh5dCbV28Z9rTRijpOABwEOoXoDSQuR</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3612
  • Mileage 137,075 KM

2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Turbo Red on Black Interior

 1.4L  I4  Turbo  RS Package  Auto  A/C  Power Driver Seat  Bluetooth  Heated Front Seats  Sunroof  Backup Camera  Power Options  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 137,075 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ssh5dCbV28Z9rTRijpOABwEOoXoDSQuR

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
Assist handles
Air filtration system
driver seat
instrument panel
Front centre console
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Mechanical jack with tools
3.47 final drive ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
safety belts
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Media / Nav / Comm

2

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
battery
speedometer
door handles
fuel range
SPORTY
TOURING
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
map pocket
ignition
bottle holders
brakes
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Dual-stage
panic
Door Locks
SEATS
Driver
Lighting
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
Piano black accents
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
knee
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
Axle
blackwall
head curtain
heavy-duty
keys
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
front passenger and rear outboard
fore/aft
Audio system feature
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
438 cold-cranking amps
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
driver and right-front passenger
10 total
Electric power steering (EPS)
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
up/down
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
covered
rocker
outside
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
front passenger seatback
miles/kilometres
tilt and telescoping
front passenger 2-way manual
single-zone manual
trunk/cargo area
T115/70R16
driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
side-front and rear outboard seating positions
thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
pollutant and odour
100 amps
premium 6-speaker system
on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer
average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
stainless-steel
projector type
Heat ducts
foldable
interior overhead courtesy
chrome belt-line
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
satin silver
Temperature sensor
power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Ornamentation
rear (Included and only available with (AH3) driver 4-way manual seat adjuster.)
rear and dual front reading lamps
RS LETTERING
Cargo shelf floor
Cargo privacy shade
upper rear

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
