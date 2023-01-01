Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

157,122 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Limited

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596659
  • Stock #: 110-3149
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0HT603171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3149
  • Mileage 157,122 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Dodge Journey Limited 7 Passenger Black On Black Interior

3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  Power Driver Seat  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start  Proximity Keys  DVD Entertainment System  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 157,122 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IJVWW+WI9DFDfSg6IMh9m35kK1ShkGED



3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

