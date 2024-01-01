$8,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,764 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape SE Black On Gray Interior
1.5L Ecoboost Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Seats Bluetooth Backup Camera USB Input Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 207,764 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997