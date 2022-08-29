$20,580+ tax & licensing
$20,580
+ taxes & licensing
Xtreme Cars Inc
647-501-1596
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,951KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9227977
- Stock #: 1544
- VIN: 1FMCU9J91HUE78799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
SELF PARK
MOON ROOF
NAVIGATION
BLINDSPOT ASSIST
BACKUP CAMERA
AMBIENT LIGHTING
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
AND MORE !!
Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
