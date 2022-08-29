Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

150,951 KM

Details Description Features

$20,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,580

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

  1. 9227977
  2. 9227977
  3. 9227977
  4. 9227977
  5. 9227977
  6. 9227977
  7. 9227977
  8. 9227977
  9. 9227977
  10. 9227977
  11. 9227977
  12. 9227977
  13. 9227977
  14. 9227977
  15. 9227977
  16. 9227977
  17. 9227977
  18. 9227977
  19. 9227977
  20. 9227977
  21. 9227977
  22. 9227977
  23. 9227977
  24. 9227977
  25. 9227977
  26. 9227977
  27. 9227977
  28. 9227977
  29. 9227977
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,580

+ taxes & licensing

150,951KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9227977
  • Stock #: 1544
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91HUE78799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1544
  • Mileage 150,951 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM


4WD


SELF PARK


MOON ROOF


NAVIGATION


BLINDSPOT ASSIST


BACKUP CAMERA 


AMBIENT LIGHTING 


HEATED SEATS 


HEATED STEERING WHEEL


AND MORE !!


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field. 
 
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
 
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time. 
 
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xtreme Cars Inc

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 175,178 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 150,951 KM
$20,580 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 213,299 KM
$15,580 + tax & lic

Email Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

647-501-XXXX

(click to show)

647-501-1596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory