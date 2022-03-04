Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

140,811 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD Accident Free, Clean Carfax!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD Accident Free, Clean Carfax!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8474079
  2. 8474079
  3. 8474079
  4. 8474079
  5. 8474079
  6. 8474079
  7. 8474079
  8. 8474079
  9. 8474079
  10. 8474079
  11. 8474079
  12. 8474079
  13. 8474079
  14. 8474079
  15. 8474079
  16. 8474079
  17. 8474079
  18. 8474079
  19. 8474079
  20. 8474079
  21. 8474079
  22. 8474079
  23. 8474079
  24. 8474079
  25. 8474079
  26. 8474079
  27. 8474079
  28. 8474079
  29. 8474079
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,811KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8474079
  • Stock #: 110-2921
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E87HKD98526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2921
  • Mileage 140,811 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4WD Red on Gray Interior

3.5L V6  EcoBoost  Four Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Power Options  6 Passenger  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Action Firebglass Truck Cap  Bed Liner  Cargo Ease Slide Access 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 180,811 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OL2KLKev64KNYikknR98gHcMISJMWRW7


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 118,938 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 112,500 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS 3....
 170,538 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory