2017 Ford F-150

131,978 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT SuperCab 8-ft. 4WD

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

131,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383290
  • Stock #: 110-3127
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF5HFC15777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,978 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD White on Gray Interior

5.0L V8  Four Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Power Options  3 Passenger  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 131,978 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xbyvaoTZ98+ZvP/Jvsp2fpjMoHvJzRVz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

