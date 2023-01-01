$35,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit 250
2017 Ford transit 250 Mid roof
Location
Autotron Automotive
5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10170294
- Stock #: 83633B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 173,637 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford transit 250 mid roof just landed! This mid roof transit van is fully loaded, drives well, is super clean, certified and ready to go! Don't miss out call our sales team today and this 2017 Ford transit 250 mid roof could be yours!
If you are in need of a van you came to the right place! We are well established and one of the most reputable commercial dealerships in the GTA.
Selling only top quality commercial vehicles for over THREE DECADES. Come on in for a test drive, some great espresso and top notch customer service.
All vehicles are sold fully certified with 6 months power train warranty included.
Many upgrades and accessories available to install as well! Great financing and leasing rates available plus extended warranties and rust protection!
We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with
very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.
Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8822 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/
CARGO VANS, PICK-UP TRUCKS, CUBE VANS, REEFER VANS for sale Specializing in Ford Transit, Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, Ford Transit Connect. Ford Transit offered in a T 150 (1/2 ton) T 250 (ton) T350 (1 ton) these cargo vans come in a variety of lengths: Also available in the low roof, medium roof, and high roof. The 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 models offer an amazing reliable Ford Transit in a cab and chassis and cutaway models. Ford Motor Company also offers a fuel-efficient option for service vehicles. The GM cargos come in the 135 inch and 155-inch wheelbase in a 2500 ¾-ton and a 1-ton model.
We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial
Box Trucks and Panel vans, we carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old.
Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different
lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof. If you are in a need
of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing
business.
HST and licensing not included in price.
