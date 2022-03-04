Menu
2017 Ford Transit 350

121,000 KM

Autotron Automotive

1-877-385-8821

High Roof 148"

2017 Ford Transit 350

High Roof 148"

Location

Autotron Automotive

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

1-877-385-8821

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576153
  • Stock #: 70987B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOU ARE IN A NEED OF A VAN YOU CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!!! WE ARE WELL ESTABLISHED AND

ONE OF THE MOST REPUTABLE COMMERCIAL DEALERSHIPS IN THE GTA. SELLING ONLY TOP QUALITY

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES FOR OVER THREE DECADES. COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE, SOME GREAT

ESPRESSO AND TOP NOTCH CUSTOMER SERVICE.

ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 6 MONTHS POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED.

MANY UPGRADES AND ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE TO INSTALL AS WELL! GREAT FINANCING AND

LEASING RATES AVAILABLE PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTIES AND RUST PROTECTION!!!

We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with

very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.

Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8821 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/

 

We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial

Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old.

Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different

lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof. If you are in a need

of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing

business.

Please call 1-877-385-8821 for any pricing inquiries.

HST and licensing not included in price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available

Autotron Automotive

Autotron Automotive

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

1-877-385-8821

