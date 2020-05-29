Menu
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Accord

Sport| Sunroof| Backup Cam|

Location

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

  • 76,997KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5064774
  • Stock #: U-8766
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F50HA810446
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

