2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
VIN 2HKRW2H98HH104593
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104593
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
HondaLink Remote (90-day free trial) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support
front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and driver's seat position memory
130 kgs (4
696 lbs)
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
