Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Pilot

139,879 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD Navigation, Collision Prevention, Lane Departure

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/Navigation AWD Navigation, Collision Prevention, Lane Departure

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8630702
  2. 8630702
  3. 8630702
  4. 8630702
  5. 8630702
  6. 8630702
  7. 8630702
  8. 8630702
  9. 8630702
  10. 8630702
  11. 8630702
  12. 8630702
  13. 8630702
  14. 8630702
  15. 8630702
  16. 8630702
  17. 8630702
  18. 8630702
  19. 8630702
  20. 8630702
  21. 8630702
  22. 8630702
  23. 8630702
  24. 8630702
  25. 8630702
  26. 8630702
  27. 8630702
  28. 8630702
  29. 8630702
  30. 8630702
  31. 8630702
  32. 8630702
  33. 8630702
  34. 8630702
  35. 8630702
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,879KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630702
  • Stock #: 110-2964
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H78HB502449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2964
  • Mileage 139,879 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Honda Pilot EX-L With Navigation AWD Gray On Gray Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger Auto A/C Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready  Lane Departure  Collision Prevention  Active Cruse Control  Blind Spot Camera  Push Start  Proximity Key Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 139,879 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: 


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2015 Mazda CX-9 Tour...
 177,908 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9 Gran...
 188,200 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Acura RDX 6-Spd...
 239,274 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory