$33,999+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2017 Honda Pilot
EX-L w/Navigation AWD Navigation, Collision Prevention, Lane Departure
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$33,999
- Listing ID: 8630702
- Stock #: 110-2964
- VIN: 5FNYF6H78HB502449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,879 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2017 Honda Pilot EX-L With Navigation AWD Gray On Gray Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger Auto A/C Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Lane Departure Collision Prevention Active Cruse Control Blind Spot Camera Push Start Proximity Key Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 139,879 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
