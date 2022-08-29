Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,790 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9112447
  • Stock #: 110-3068
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB0HH039408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3068
  • Mileage 135,790 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.4L  All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Monitor  Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 135,790 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2aF8dGQ73CtSSI2Bgpi51CPceqCwBC8A


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

